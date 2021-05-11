Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.07

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.07 and traded as high as C$43.81. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$42.96, with a volume of 165,339 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

