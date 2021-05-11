AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,426 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after acquiring an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $1,887,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,949,487 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.94. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

