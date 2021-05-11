AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.39. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,748. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $238.58 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

