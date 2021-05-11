AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 180,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

