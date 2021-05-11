AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,501. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.