Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

ASPS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,755. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $99.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

