Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce $49.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the highest is $51.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $113.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $210.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPS opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

