Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $66.00 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $68.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

