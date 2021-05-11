Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.68 on Monday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

