Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

ASGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ASGTF opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

