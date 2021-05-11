Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,392. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

