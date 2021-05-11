American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was up 4.8% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 26,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,927,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.