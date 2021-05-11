American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.76.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

