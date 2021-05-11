American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Financial's have outperformed its industry in year to date. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It estimates renewal rates in 2021 to be up 8% to 10%. The company boasts impressive inorganic growth and is prudently investing in businesses. American Financial is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, and product launches. Better industry fundamentals, a high renewal ratio, and favorable combined ratio should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. It expects earnings of $7 to $8 per share with net written premiums in the Specialty property and casualty to grow 7% to 10% in 2021. However, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility while high debt level induces higher interest expense.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $127.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577 shares of company stock valued at $444,685 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.