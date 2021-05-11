American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $568.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

