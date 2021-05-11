American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

