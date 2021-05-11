AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

AME opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

