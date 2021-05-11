Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 119,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,137. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $25.39.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $79,047.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.