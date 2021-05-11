Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report sales of $149.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $151.54 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $144.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $607.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.90 million to $615.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.80 million, with estimates ranging from $610.70 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 202,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.80. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

