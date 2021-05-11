Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 42,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,080. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $870.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.