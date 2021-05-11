Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

