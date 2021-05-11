Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce sales of $9.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.50 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.17 million to $53.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.03 million, with estimates ranging from $59.05 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 2,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,880. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

