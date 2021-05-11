Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.16. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

KELYA opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

