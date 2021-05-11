Analysts Anticipate Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mack-Cali Realty posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

CLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.60. 22,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Insiders have bought 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

