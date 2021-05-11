Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.