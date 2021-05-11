Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

