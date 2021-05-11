Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. Vicor has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $104.68.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total value of $214,138.34. Insiders sold a total of 63,156 shares of company stock worth $6,355,774 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 39.2% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

