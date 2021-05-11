Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Capstar Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $426.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.13. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,350 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

