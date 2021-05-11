Analysts Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to report sales of $4.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.88 million to $4.98 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 million to $17.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.26. 22,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,094. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

