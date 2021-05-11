Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $9.07 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

