Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $269.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.11 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,687. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

