Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

