Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $185.92 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 420,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.