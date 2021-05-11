Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$2.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.74) and the highest is ($1.02). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 356.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of $25.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $27.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $44.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $10,774,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.48. Novavax has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

