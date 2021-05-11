Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.47. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.74. 18,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

