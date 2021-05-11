Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.