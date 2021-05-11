Analysts Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Wipro posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 655,284 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wipro by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 770,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 370,931 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 24.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 2,541,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,971. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

