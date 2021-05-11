Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $2,937,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $2,077,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Yum China by 372.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 10.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

