Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tupperware Brands Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tupperware Brands in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE:TUP opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 over the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

