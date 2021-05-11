Analysts Offer Predictions for Xencor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xencor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

