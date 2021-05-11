Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU):

5/6/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/26/2021 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

4/14/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/5/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $97.00.

3/18/2021 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,373 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

