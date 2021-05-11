Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$51.00

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$36.05 on Friday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.