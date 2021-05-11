Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Curaleaf stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. 1,052,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,376. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

