Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$17.18

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

TSE EQX traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,528. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

