Analysts Set Expectations for Euronav NV’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Euronav in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EURN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.25 on Monday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,339.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 125,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

