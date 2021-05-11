Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target at $37.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

HKMPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$32.39 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

