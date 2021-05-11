Analysts Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Target Price at $13.00

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $352.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 over the last three months. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

