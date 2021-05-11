Analysts Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $27.45

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $89,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,128 shares of company stock worth $40,519,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 985,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,952. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.