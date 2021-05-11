Analysts Set Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) PT at $8.80

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,201. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

