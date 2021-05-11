Analysts Set Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 3,262,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,650. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $31,962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,122,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.