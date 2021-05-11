Analysts Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) PT at $5.10

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

